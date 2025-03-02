Update: Police Presence At Ōrere Point

Assistant Commissioner Jill Rogers:

A man taken into police custody at Ōrere Point in Auckland this afternoon has died.

The man was one of two people taken into custody at Ōrere Point after earlier fleeing from Police in Papakura at 2.15pm. Taser, OC spray and a police dog unit had been deployed after the man challenged and threatened officers with a samurai sword and bit an officer.

After being taken into custody by officers, the man became unresponsive. Medical assistance was immediately provided however tragically the man was unable to be revived.

Police are working to locate the man’s next of kin, to inform them of the death and ensure appropriate support is in place for them. Until the next of kin notifications have been carried out, further details regarding the deceased will not be provided.

A post mortem examination will be carried out in the coming days, to establish the cause of death, and Police will make enquiries on behalf of the Coroner. The matter will also be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) and WorkSafe.

