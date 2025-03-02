Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update: Police Presence At Ōrere Point

Sunday, 2 March 2025, 6:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Assistant Commissioner Jill Rogers: 

A man taken into police custody at Ōrere Point in Auckland this afternoon has died. 

The man was one of two people taken into custody at Ōrere Point after earlier fleeing from Police in Papakura at 2.15pm. Taser, OC spray and a police dog unit had been deployed after the man challenged and threatened officers with a samurai sword and bit an officer. 

After being taken into custody by officers, the man became unresponsive. Medical assistance was immediately provided however tragically the man was unable to be revived. 

Police are working to locate the man’s next of kin, to inform them of the death and ensure appropriate support is in place for them. Until the next of kin notifications have been carried out, further details regarding the deceased will not be provided. 

A post mortem examination will be carried out in the coming days, to establish the cause of death, and Police will make enquiries on behalf of the Coroner. The matter will also be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) and WorkSafe.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 