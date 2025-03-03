First Look At Morrinsville Road’s New Roundabout

A safer intersection and range of improvements are on their way for road users in Hamilton’s south-east.

Hamilton City Council is inviting the community to two drop-in sessions to discuss concepts for a new roundabout at the intersection of Matangi and Silverdale Roads and shared path connecting the roundabout to the Morrinsville Road overbridge at the Waikato Expressway.

While these sessions will focus on the detail for the new roundabout section, over the coming years other upgrades are planned along the stretch of road to support better access for people in their cars and on foot, bikes and scooters.

(Photo/Supplied)

These works are significant to ensure safer movements for everyone said Tania Hermann, Council’s Operate and Maintain Unit Director.

“Data and the local community have told us the Silverdale/Matangi intersection is a high-crash area, so we’re focusing on improving access here first with the new roundabout and shared path.

“We’re inviting anyone from the local community, or one of its 13,000 daily road users, to come and learn more and provide feedback.”

The improvements are 100% funded by NZ Transport Agency | Waka Kotahi who are undertaking the revocation process totransferthe State Highway 26 (SH26) to a local road following the opening of the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway.

The total budget for the Morrinsville Road project is $11million.

Come chat

Council's inviting anyone to come chat with the project team, understand the detail and provide feedback at:

Berkley Normal Middle School

Performing Arts Centre

26 Berkley Avenue

Hillcrest

Drop-in session one:

Tuesday 11 March 2025

5.30pm-7.30pm

Saturday 15 March 2025

10am to midday

