Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

First Look At Morrinsville Road’s New Roundabout

Monday, 3 March 2025, 10:56 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

A safer intersection and range of improvements are on their way for road users in Hamilton’s south-east.

Hamilton City Council is inviting the community to two drop-in sessions to discuss concepts for a new roundabout at the intersection of Matangi and Silverdale Roads and shared path connecting the roundabout to the Morrinsville Road overbridge at the Waikato Expressway.

While these sessions will focus on the detail for the new roundabout section, over the coming years other upgrades are planned along the stretch of road to support better access for people in their cars and on foot, bikes and scooters.

(Photo/Supplied)

These works are significant to ensure safer movements for everyone said Tania Hermann, Council’s Operate and Maintain Unit Director.

“Data and the local community have told us the Silverdale/Matangi intersection is a high-crash area, so we’re focusing on improving access here first with the new roundabout and shared path.

“We’re inviting anyone from the local community, or one of its 13,000 daily road users, to come and learn more and provide feedback.”

The improvements are 100% funded by NZ Transport Agency | Waka Kotahi who are undertaking the revocation process totransferthe State Highway 26 (SH26) to a local road following the opening of the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The total budget for the Morrinsville Road project is $11million.

Come chat

Council's inviting anyone to come chat with the project team, understand the detail and provide feedback at:

Berkley Normal Middle School
Performing Arts Centre
26 Berkley Avenue
Hillcrest

  • Drop-in session one: 
    Tuesday 11 March 2025 
    5.30pm-7.30pm
  • Drop-in session two: 
    Saturday 15 March 2025 
    10am to midday

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 