Serious Crash, Whitemans Road, Silverstream - Wellington
Monday, 3 March 2025, 11:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a crash involving a vehicle and
a pedestrian on Whitemans Road near Gard Street,
Silverstream, Upper Hutt.
The crash was reported
around 9:50am.
Initial indications suggest there are
serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
The road is blocked and motorists are advised
to take an alternate
route.
