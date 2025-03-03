Emergency Services Day Is Back And Bigger And Better Than Ever!

Live rescue demonstration - Emergency Services Day. (Photo/Supplied)

An action-packed event showcasing the incredible work of our emergency services is planned for Sunday 9 March at Kaimanawa Reserve in Taupō.

This year’s event will showcase more of our emergency first responders than ever with displays from Fire and Emergency, NZ Police, Hato Hone St John, Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, Lake Taupō Harbour Master, Land Search And Rescue, Coastguard, and Civil Defence Taupō.

As well as seeing emergency services vehicles and equipment up close and a chance to chat with first responders, there will be games, kid's activities, live demonstrations (including Fire and Emergency extracting a patient from a crushed car), and a Greenlea Helicopter landing (weather and call-out dependent). A fundraising sausage sizzle for a Greenlea Helicopter winch will also be on site.

Taupō District Council’s road safety coordinator Sarah Wraight is excited to see the event grow.

“Showcasing the vital work these organisations provide is such a privilege. It’s a fun day out for the whole family but also a great reminder that we all need to take responsibility for our own safety. Whether that be driving on the road, at home or hiking in the bush. We can all play a part in being prepared and reducing accidents.”

Emergency Services Day will take place from 9am to 1pm, Sunday 9 March on Kaimanawa Reserve in Taupō.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

