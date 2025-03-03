Te Pae Christchurch Wins HRNZ Sustainability Award

Vanessa McBean and Ki Young Yun from Te Pae Christchurch (Human Resources) proud to receive the 2025 HRNZ Award for Building Sustainability through People. (Photo/Supplied)

Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre has garnered more recognition for its sustainability focus, winning The Building Sustainability through People Award at the 2025 NZ HR Awards.

Marking its 26th year with the highest-ever number of entries, the HRNZ Awards celebrate exceptional organisations and individuals driving change and promoting best practice. The judges said:

“The Building Sustainability through People Award went to Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre for embedding sustainability into its culture and operations. Aligned with Christchurch’s redevelopment vision and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Te Pae set out to create a workplace where employees feel connected to a meaningful purpose.”

Te Pae Christchurch Director of Human Resources Vanessa McBean says the award reflects the organisation’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, which has not only shaped every decision, but is central to every aspect of Te Pae’s engagement with its team – from recruitment and training to wellbeing and recognition.

“Since the establishment of Te Pae Christchurch, we have recognised the need to demonstrate that we are an organisation with purpose, which every member of our team can be passionate about,” says Vanessa McBean.

“With over half of our casual team aged between 16 and 24, we were particularly aware of the importance of our approach to sustainability in attracting and retaining talent.”

Vanessa McBean says that commitment has enabled the team to make a meaningful contribution to sustainability through participation in a wide range of initiatives.

“From education and training, which includes an induction course on the organisation’s CSR approach, to the operation of recycling, e-water and dehydrator initiatives, being constantly engaged with our sustainability programme has fostered a strong sense of collective pride across our team.”

“We also engage our community through a range of activities and initiatives that contribute to the broader social and economic development of the region in a sustainable way.”

Te Pae Christchurch General Manager Ross Steele says Te Pae Christchurch has embraced a global leadership role in sustainability for the events industry, which has seen the organisation receive a number of local and international awards and accreditations.

“Achievement of awards like this reflects the commitment of the whole team – led by our Human Resource and sustainability champions across the organisation – to living our commitment to sustainability goals through every aspect of our operation,” says Ross Steele.

“We are exceptionally proud of what the Te Pae Christchurch team have achieved and pleased to see our passion and purpose recognised at the national level through the HRNZ Awards.”

For more information about the Human Resources New Zealand (HRNZ) 2025 Awards and the category winners, visit: https://www.hrnz.org.nz/nz-hr-awards/2025-awards-winners

© Scoop Media

