Fatal Crash, Saddle Road, Woodville
Monday, 3 March 2025, 4:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in
Woodville this morning.
Emergency services were
alerted to the crash on Saddle Road at around
11.10am.
Sadly, one person was located deceased at the
scene.
The Serious Crash Unit is currently conducting
a scene examination.
The road remains closed, and
motorists are advised to follow
diversions.
