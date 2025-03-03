Fatal Crash, Saddle Road, Woodville

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Woodville this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Saddle Road at around 11.10am.

Sadly, one person was located deceased at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is currently conducting a scene examination.

The road remains closed, and motorists are advised to follow diversions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

