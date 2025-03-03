Group Arrested Following Ōrākei Aggravated Robbery

Police have arrested four people following an aggravated robbery in Ōrākei this morning.

Just before 9am, a group of offenders entered a dairy on Kepa Road.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend, of Auckland City Crime Squad, says the group ran into the store armed with a machete and two hammers making threats towards the attendant working.

“The attendant was chased out of the store,” he says.

“These offenders have taken the store’s cash register as well as other products from the store.

“Following this, the group fled in a stolen vehicle.”

Police were conducting enquiries in the nearby area, when suspicious activity reports were made by local residents.

“A group of offenders were seen abandoning a vehicle and stealing a small van, and this detail was relayed to Police.”

The van was later sighted in the Panmure area, when it fled from staff from an address.

Police did not pursue the vehicle, but the Police Eagle helicopter had deployed and took over monitoring the van. “It was observed by Eagle travelling at speed south towards Weymouth,” Detective Senior Sergeant Friend says.

“Eagle has observed the van drop off various occupants at different locations around the area.

“Ground staff have since located all of those occupants, who are young people.

“The driver eventually stopped the van in the Clendon Park and was arrested by Police.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Friend says Police have since recovered the cash register and some items stolen this morning.

Those arrested this morning were aged between 12 and 17. Charges are still to be confirmed.

