Onerahi Homicide: Name Release

Police conducting a homicide investigation following the death of a woman at Beach Road Reserve on Thursday can now release her name.

She was Yvonne Ann Chapman, 66, of Parua Bay.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Whangārei CIB, says Police enquiries into the events leading up to her death are continuing.

“Our team has been working hard to piece together the circumstances leading to the tragic death of Yvonne.

“Our thoughts are with her whānau and those closest to her during this unthinkable time.

“We understand this was a distressing incident for those involved and the wider community, and want to reassure those affected we have a dedicated team working on this case.”

Anyone with information can call Police on 105 and quote file number 250227/1223.

Information can also be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111 via Crime Stoppers.

