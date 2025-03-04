Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Woman Charged Over Child's Death

Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 10:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A woman has been charged with manslaughter after a young girl died when she was struck by a vehicle in Hawke's Bay earlier this year.

About 5.30pm on 25 January, Police were called to Chatham Road, Lochain, after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, an 11-year-old girl, died at the scene.

An investigation has been carried out and in relation to the matter, a 34-year-old woman has now been charged with a number of offences, including manslaughter.

She is due to appear in Hastings District Court about 11.45am today, 4 March.

Other charges include breath alcohol level over 400, dangerous driving, and failing to stop to ascertain injury.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police are limited in what further comment can be provided.

