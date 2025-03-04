Home Consents Up In The Month Of January 2025

There were 2,203 new homes consented in January 2025, up 11 percent compared with January 2024, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“While January 2025 saw an increase in homes consented compared to January 2024, it still remains below the levels seen in January 2022 and 2023,” economic indicators spokesperson Michael Heslop said.

Of the 2,203 new homes consented, there were 1,077 stand-alone houses consented, up 20 percent compared with January 2024, and 1,126 multi-unit homes consented, up 3.1 percent.

Multi-unit homes include townhouses, apartments, retirement village units, and flats.

