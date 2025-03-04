We’re Painting The Town Rainbow To Celebrate Pride In Pōneke

The next few weeks will see our town painted red... and all the other colours of the rainbow as we celebrate our queer community with the Pride Festival and Parade.

From 7-23 March, Pōneke will be bursting with colour, fun and whānau-friendly events and activities supporting inclusivity and diversity in the capital.

Proudly supported by Wellington City Council, and organised by groups within the community, there’ll be something for everyone.

Pride flags (Photo/Supplied)

Wellington City Libraries will be hosting The Pōneke Pride Poetry Slam and a rainbow dress-up Storytime, there’ll be a Pride Picnic in the Botanic Garden ki Paekākā, check out Out at the Zoo and Out in the Pool at Thorndon, a special Wanderers visit to Zealandia, and Museums Wellington Chosen Family Night invites everyone to come together, find joy, and celebrate the family you've made with people you have found.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Pride Parade will bring fabulousness and aroha to the streets on Saturday 8 March, with rolling road closures from Tennyson Street, through Courtenay Place, and Taranaki Street from midday. Check out road closures for more information at: wellington.govt.nz/road-works.

Other events in the festival include the always popular Out in the City at Odlin’s Plaza, a Hīkoi from Waitangi Park to Parliament, queer walking tours, drag musicals and bingo, theatre, cabaret and of course, lots of singing and dancing.

To show further support for the community, assets will be lit up with rainbows around the city, including a Cable Car tunnel, the Michael Fowler Centre, Queens Wharf and the Waterfront, and the Carter Fountain.

Mayor Tory Whanau says: “We are proud to be a city that embraces diversity and inclusivity. Come and experience the joy and incredible spirit that makes Wellington Pride events so special.”

Craig Watson, Rainbow Wellington and Wellington Pride Festival board member and Pride Parade trustee, says they are all very excited about celebrating the city’s iconic culture and diversity this Saturday.

“We have 58 community floats that will parade from 5pm down Courtenay Place and Dixon Street. We also have a full day’s line-up of local Rainbow DJ’s, musicians and Drag superstars on our Street Celebration stage on Lower Cuba Street from 12-11pm.

“There is something for everyone with food stalls, a craft marketplace and an extended Ivy Bar. Come along, show your support and celebrate our great city,” adds Craig.

“Wellington is the queerest city in Aotearoa, with 1 in 10 people identifying as being LGBTIQA+, and we wear that with pride,” says Councillor Teri O’Neill.

“Pride is more than a festival; it’s a celebration of our strength, creativity, and the unstoppable power of our communities.”

A number of roads around the city will be closed for some of these events, and town will get busy for the major ones, so please consider taking public transport, cycling, scooting or walking to events, and allow extra time for your journey.

Full details of street event closures can be found at wellington.govt.nz/street-event-closures.

Check out metlink.co.nz for updates on public transport, visit the Council's event section and keep an eye on Council's Facebook page for more events and updates.

© Scoop Media

