Breathing New Life Into Takarunga/ Mt Victoria: Revitalising The Summit

Takarunga tihi restoration showing new upgrades. Photo credit: Cactus Photography. Photo/Supplied. Couple looking out at the view from Takarunga / Mt Victoria tihi (summit). Photo credit: Cactus Photography. Photo/Supplied.

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority is pleased to share a major transformation at the tihi (summit)of Takarunga / Mt Victoria in Devonport. This is a significant milestone for the Authority in fulfilling its role of protecting the Maunga and providing for their ongoing manaaki and hauora.

A key focus of the project has been restoring the tihi as a predominantly pedestrian space. The removal of the carpark has made way for new pathways, native planting, and accessible seating—creating a more welcoming environment that encourages visitors to slow down, take in the views, and connect with the rich history and cultural significance of the Maunga.

Tūpuna Maunga Authority Chairperson, Paul Majurey, says, “we are guided by a vision to better acknowledge the wairuatanga, mana aotūroa, takotoranga whenua, mauri pūnaha hauropi, mana hononga tangata, wahi rawa whakauka and mana whai a Rēhia for each individual Maunga.”

Majurey further states this project is significant in appreciating the vision set out in the Integrated Management Plan. “The Maunga are taonga tuku iho. This project allows people to experience Takarunga in a way that respects cultural significance, and the vision set out by Mana Whenua and the Authority.”

Hononga a Takarunga weaving pattern by Arapeta used in the designs. Photo credit: Arapeta Hākura. Photo/Supplied.

Mana Whenua artist Arapeta Hākura played a key role in shaping the cultural design elements of the upgrade. Hakura was the first recipient of the Tūpuna Maunga Authority’s research scholarship and was later invited to contribute to this project, bringing Māori histories and stories of Takarunga to life. His work reflects the migration of the Toroa bird, symbolising shared purpose and collective effort, while Hononga a Takarunga represents unity, interconnectedness, and the deep bonds between the land and its people.

“Being part of this project has been an incredible experience,” says Hakura. “It’s a journey of storytelling through design, weaving our histories into something tangible. The elements we’ve created reflect the deep connection between Mana Whenua and the Maunga, and it’s exciting to see these stories become part of the landscape.”

The newly restored tihi ready for visitors. The Tūpuna Maunga Authority looks forward to welcoming the public to experience the revitalised space and connect with the rich cultural heritage of Takarunga / Mt Victoria.

