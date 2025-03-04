Taranaki’s $85,000 ‘Golden Gecko’ Wild Goose Chase

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) for wasting taxpayer money after revelations that $85,000 has been spent on a lizard relocation effort that has netted just one Gold-Striped Gecko.

Investigations Co-ordinator for the Taxpayers’ Union, Rhys Hurley, said:

“No-one’s saying conservation isn’t important, but $85,000 to find a single gecko? That’s not just bad value for money - it’s laughable.”

“Instead of these make work schemes, NZTA needs to shed its culture of waste like a gecko sheds its tail. Why is a Rotorua based company paying Wellington contractors for a gold-plated gecko hunt in New Plymouth while also employing local contractors on the side?”

“Taranaki needs its highways upgrade to deliver results at the best value possible. Pouring tens of thousands into finding one gecko will make taxpayers’ blood run colder than the lizard’s.”

