Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taranaki’s $85,000 ‘Golden Gecko’ Wild Goose Chase

Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 1:21 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) for wasting taxpayer money after revelations that $85,000 has been spent on a lizard relocation effort that has netted just one Gold-Striped Gecko.

Investigations Co-ordinator for the Taxpayers’ Union, Rhys Hurley, said:

“No-one’s saying conservation isn’t important, but $85,000 to find a single gecko? That’s not just bad value for money - it’s laughable.”

“Instead of these make work schemes, NZTA needs to shed its culture of waste like a gecko sheds its tail. Why is a Rotorua based company paying Wellington contractors for a gold-plated gecko hunt in New Plymouth while also employing local contractors on the side?”

“Taranaki needs its highways upgrade to deliver results at the best value possible. Pouring tens of thousands into finding one gecko will make taxpayers’ blood run colder than the lizard’s.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 