Rainbow Bus Connection In Downtown Wellington

Pride bus shelter 9Photo/Supplied)

A vibrant display has appeared on a Manners Street bus stop to celebrate Pride month. The stop, located near the corner of Manners and Cuba Street (stop 5515) has been decked out in a bright rainbow design, ahead of Pride month, to promote a joyful and safe atmosphere on Metlink services.

Cuba Street features the well-known rainbow pedestrian crossing at its Dixon Street intersection and now the trail continues along another block.

The bus stop embellishment enhances Wellington’s reputation as a city that welcomes diversity says Greater Wellington transport committee chair Thomas Nash.

“It is important for Metlink to show support for the LGBTQIA+ community as they bring so much to Wellington, a place that is known for creativity and expression,” says Cr Nash.

(Photo/Supplied)

“Everyone is welcome on Metlink services, and we strive to provide a transport network that is safe and inclusive.”

“Wellington residents will be familiar with the pride bus that Kinetic decorated in 2023, which can still be seen travelling the city today and will be a part of the Pride Parade on Saturday 8 March.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Metlink group manager Samantha Gain says that passengers behaving courteously towards each other on public transport is expected and is also included in the conditions of carriage.

“Our goal is to deliver a safe transport system for everyone and passengers respecting each other is a key part of that safety,” says Gain.

“The Conditions of Carriage prohibit language and behaviour that causes offence to other passengers, and we are committed to upholding these standards at all times, including during Pride month.”

© Scoop Media

