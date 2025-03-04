Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal Woodville Crash

Police investigating a fatal crash near Woodville yesterday are seeking dashcam footage from the public.

The crash happened on Saddle Road about 11am on Monday 3 March, when a green-coloured truck overturned and hit a white Ford Transit van travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the van sadly died at the scene, while a passenger in the van was physically unharmed. The truck driver also received injuries and had to be cut from the vehicle. Police are providing support to those involved, and the family of the deceased.

The investigation into the cause of the crash will likely take some time, but we hope motorists or members of the public may have information that can help. We would like to hear from any motorists who have dashcam footage from that section of road around the time of the crash, or anyone who witnessed it.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250303/5741.

While the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment further at this time.

