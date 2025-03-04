Whenua Iti Outdoors Wins Nelson Tasman Chamber Of Commerce Community Impact Award

Whenua Iti Outdoors is proud to announce that we have been awarded the Community Impact Award at the Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. This recognition underscores the transformative impact of experiential outdoor education and leadership development in building strong, connected communities. The prestigious award was presented at a gala event on Friday night, attended by over 300 of the region’s top business leaders.

This award is a tribute to the vision and dedication of our founder, Hazel Nash, whose unwavering belief in the power of outdoor education has enabled Whenua Iti Outdoors to inspire and empower over 50,000 participants across Nelson Tasman. It also reflects the hard work and commitment of our entire team, who strive to deliver meaningful, life-changing programmes for young people and communities throughout the region.

Whenua Iti Outdoors CEO Mark Bruce-Miller is excited that the business community recognised the importance of personal development programmes in building stronger more resilient communities,

“We’re honoured to be selected from a highly competitive field of seven finalists, each making an outstanding contribution to the region.

“We extend our congratulations to our co-winner, Nelson Bays Community Law, and acknowledge all the finalists for their dedication to uplifting and supporting our community.

“A huge thank you to the Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce for this recognition and to our business community for your continued support.

“We are especially grateful to our key supporters: NBS, Pitt & Moore, and Bowater Motor Group, whose backing has been instrumental in our ability to operate as a charitable trust.

“We also appreciate the time and effort of our judge, Johnny Hendriksen, who visited our site in Lower Moutere to gain a deeper understanding of our kaupapa and impact,” he said.

Whenua Iti Outdoors is committed to fostering the growth of resilient, capable individuals who will shape the future of the Nelson Tasman region. Through our experiential outdoor education programmes, the teach young people essential life skills such as problem-solving, adaptability, teamwork, and leadership—skills that are not only valuable in the workforce but also vital in creating strong, connected communities.

“At Whenua Iti Outdoors, we believe that resilient communities start with resilient individuals. Through our programmes, we empower young people with the confidence, adaptability, and problem-solving skills that will serve them well in all aspects of life.

“Many of our participants go on to become business leaders, innovators, and community changemakers, carrying with them the values of teamwork, environmental stewardship, and personal integrity,” Bruce-Miller said.

For over 35 years, Whenua Iti Outdoors has delivered high-quality, locally based outdoor education experiences that make a lasting difference. Outdoor education is a proven tool for personal development, helping individuals build self-reliance, resilience, and leadership abilities. These skills are not just beneficial for individuals—they are the foundation of thriving businesses and vibrant communities.

Winning the Community Impact Award also highlights the crucial role of collaboration between education providers, businesses, and community organisations. We extend our deepest gratitude to all those who have supported Whenua Iti Outdoors. Your commitment ensures that we can continue delivering impactful programmes that create positive change.

