Resignation Of Councillor Mark Donovan

East Ward Councillor Mark Donovan has resigned from his position on Hamilton City Council, effective immediately.

Councillor Donovan has served as an Elected Member of Hamilton City Council since winning a byelection in 2021. He was re-elected on the East Ward in the 2022 local government elections.

He was Chair of the Regulatory and Hearings Committee, the Traffic, Speed Limit and Road Closure Hearings Panel, and Dog Control Hearings Panel, and Deputy Chair of the Economic Development Committee. He also held the Sports Ambassador role.

“After much consideration, I have made the decision to step down from my role on Council to focus on other commitments,” he said. “Serving on the Council and representing the East Ward and the city at large for the past three and half years has been a privilege and an honour. I have learned a great deal from my time on the Council, and I will carry these learnings with me as I move forward in my life.”

“Although I am stepping down from my role, I am not leaving Hamilton. This city has been my home for over 30 years, and I remain committed to its wellbeing.”

Mayor Southgate thanked Councillor Donovan for his enthusiasm and passion.

“On behalf of all of Council I want to sincerely thank Councillor Donovan for his service to our community. Council acknowledges his positive contributions and passion for the city particularly in his roles as Deputy of Economic Development and Sports Ambassador. We appreciate his hard work and wish him all the best for his future.”

The resignation does not automatically trigger a by-election as it falls within 12 months of the local government elections this October. Council will consider this and the reallocation of duties at the next Council meeting on 20 March.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

