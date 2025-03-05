Intersection Clear, Matamata
The road is now clear following an earlier crash at the intersection of Firth and Tainui Streets in Matamata.
Motorists are thanked for their patience.
The road is now clear following an earlier crash at the intersection of Firth and Tainui Streets in Matamata.
Motorists are thanked for their patience.
re we feeling the country is in such capable hands, that we can afford to take a longer break between elections? Outside the parliamentary bubble and a few corporate boardrooms, surely there are not very many people who think that voters have too much power over politicians, and exert it far too often. Yet in the complete absence of a groundswell of public calls to hold elections less often, we’re being given that “choice” regardless. When we cast our ballots next year, we will also be voting in a binding referendum on whether governments should be given the option of extending the term.
Tūpuna Maunga Authority Chairperson, Paul Majurey, says, “we are guided by a vision to better acknowledge the wairuatanga, mana aotūroa, takotoranga whenua, mauri pūnaha hauropi, mana hononga tangata, wahi rawa whakauka and mana whai a Rēhia for each individual Maunga.”
Launching four essential steps (or The 4 Cs) to effective meal planning – Check your week, Check what you’ve got, Choose your meals, Create your list – LFHWNZ hopes to educate Kiwis and connect them to meal planning tools that work for them.
NIWA's Seasonal Climate Outlook March-May 2025 | Late summer through early autumn is the peak of the tropical cyclone season. The risk for an ex-tropical cyclone to pass within 550 km of New Zealand is normal-to-elevated through April, says Chris Brandolino, Principal Scientist - Forecasting and Media.
Aotearoa must stand on an independent and principled approach to foreign affairs and use that as a platform to promote peace. Christopher Luxon should read the room and rule out joining any part of the AUKUS framework, says the Green Party’s Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Teanau Tuiono.
Consistent with the New Zealand Supreme Court, ITTANZ takes the position that permitting minors to vote on Incorporated Society matters at SGMs and AGMs is indeed absurd, and such a practice could even qualify as none-too-subtle child exploitation for an adult's political or personal gain.
The Online Child Exploitation Across New Zealand Team (OCEANZ) are conducting enquiries into potential offending in New Zealand. At this time no arrests have been made in New Zealand. While there were no real-life child victims in this case, AI-generated abuse material is a growing issue for Police around the world and there is a growing focus on those responsible for its creation.