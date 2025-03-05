Prepare For A Safe And Successful Roar This Year

The NZ Game Animal Council (GAC) is advising hunters across New Zealand to plan for a safe and successful roar this year.

“The March and April roar period is an exciting time of year for many hunters and it’s important to prepare for a safe and successful hunt,” says GAC Acting General Manager Kaylyn Pinney.

“Coupled with some long weekends, this is the time of year when there are lots of hunters and non-hunters sharing what New Zealand’s backcountry has to offer.

“Hunters are one of the biggest users of public conservation land and make significant contributions to conservation through hunting and charitable initiatives.

“If you’re exploring the backcountry and cross paths with a hunter, have a chat with them. Let them know where you’ve been so they know where animals may have been disturbed, and let them know where you’re heading, so they can ensure safety all round,” says Kaylyn.

“Hunters, if you’re sharing a hut with others, have a chat with them about the seven rules of firearms safety and what you’re doing to ensure they are upheld. Keep hunting away from huts and tracks.”

Kaylyn Pinney, GAC Acting General Manager (Photo/Supplied)

Follow the 5 P’s for preparation

“We’re encouraging all hunters to follow the 5 P’s for preparation – Plan for the best, Prepare for the worst, Provide your intentions, Positively identify your target, and Pick the right animal.

“Hunters can also incorporate the GAC’s free online hunter training platform, Better Hunting, into their preparations. With everything from planning a hunt and ageing stags, to safe river crossing and first aid, there’s something for everyone.

“There are many similarities that go into planning a hunt and planning a tramp or camp. Even if you don’t hunt, or if you’re curious to learn about what goes into hunting, I encourage you to have a look at Better Hunting too,” says Kaylyn.

A healthy habitat means a healthy herd

“Hunters play a big role in managing deer in New Zealand, helping to keep populations in check and improve habitat quality.

“The foundation for any good hunting experience is a healthy habitat and a healthy herd.

“During the roar, we encourage hunters to take the time to harvest a few females for the freezer. This is good for the herd, good for the environment and good for future roar hunting opportunities.

“We all enjoy what New Zealand’s backcountry environment has to offer and all parties making it home safely, with happy memories of their trip into the hills is what it’s all about. Some meat for the freezer is always an added bonus too,” says Kaylyn.

The NZ Game Animal Council is a statutory organisation working to improve the sustainable management of game animals and hunting for recreation, communities, commerce and conservation. It has legislative functions to (among other things) provide information and education to the hunting sector, and promote safety initiatives, including firearms safety.

