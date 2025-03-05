Firearm Located During Traffic Stop
Police have taken another firearm out of the community after a traffic stop early this morning.
Just before 2.30am, a frontline Police unit stopped a vehicle on Carbine Road in Mt Wellington.
“The vehicle was sought by Police and as staff were speaking with the driver, they noticed a baseball bat in footwell of the car,” Inspector Rachel Dolheguy, of Auckland City East's Area Prevention Manager says.
“A further search of the vehicle was invoked and uncovered a sawn-off shot gun in the vehicle's backseat.”
Attending staff also located ammunition for the firearm.
Police have since towed the vehicle and the driver was arrested.
A 27-year-old man will appear in the Auckland District Court next week on a raft of charges.
Inspector Dolheguy says: “It’s a great result from the nightshift Public Safety Team in taking another firearm out of the community and its potential use for future offending.”
The man will appear on 11 March.