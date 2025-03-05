Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Firearm Located During Traffic Stop

Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 1:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have taken another firearm out of the community after a traffic stop early this morning.

Just before 2.30am, a frontline Police unit stopped a vehicle on Carbine Road in Mt Wellington.

“The vehicle was sought by Police and as staff were speaking with the driver, they noticed a baseball bat in footwell of the car,” Inspector Rachel Dolheguy, of Auckland City East's Area Prevention Manager says.

“A further search of the vehicle was invoked and uncovered a sawn-off shot gun in the vehicle's backseat.”

Attending staff also located ammunition for the firearm.

Police have since towed the vehicle and the driver was arrested.

A 27-year-old man will appear in the Auckland District Court next week on a raft of charges.

Inspector Dolheguy says: “It’s a great result from the nightshift Public Safety Team in taking another firearm out of the community and its potential use for future offending.”

The man will appear on 11 March.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 