Arrest Made, Bikes Seized After Fleeing Driver Events, Porirua

Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 4:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested a man in Cannons Creek this morning, after a search warrant was executed in relation to fleeing driver events in the Porirua area.

The man, aged 36, has been charged with failing to stop, unlawfully gets onto a motorcycle and dangerous driving.

The man is due to appear in the Porirua District Court on 11 March.

Police also seized three vehicles from the address, a motorbike and a moped, both believed to be stolen, as well as a dirt bike.

Police have seen an increase in fleeing driver incidents involving dirt bikes in recent months and remain committed to holding these people to account.

Often, riders are seen without helmets on, which puts their safety at risk as well as the safety of other road users, due to the speeds these bikes are travelling.

Police are committed to ensuring the community is safe, especially on our roads.

We ask anybody who witnesses antisocial road behaviour to contact Police, on 111 if it is happening currently, or 105 if it is after the fact

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

