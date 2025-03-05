Largest Housing Development Since The 1970s For Tokoroa

For the first time in several decades Tokoroa is set for a significant residential land development, following the granting of resource consent for the Strathmore Park Development on 18 February 2025.

The privately-owned site located on the southern edge of the town will see 187 new homes introduced in a staged approach by developer, Prime Solutions Limited (PSL).

The area is currently bordered by a mix of residential housing to the north and west, sports fields to the east and agricultural land to the south. It is expected that the project will provide significant employment opportunities to local people during the various stages of work.

South Waikato Mayor Gary Petley stated, “This is great news for Tokoroa and the wider South Waikato District, on the back of the goals and vision Council has outlined in the Long Term Plan which included seeing more people own their own home than ever before.”

“Council has worked closely with the owner of this land for over five years to overcome challenging development economics and as a result the development will deliver between 26-31 market affordable homes within the first three stages, priced at approximately $550,000 for two- to three-bedroom homes. These homes provide an entry level product for new home buyers and should not be confused with social housing.”

“Developments like this and those underway in Putāruru support our ambitious economic growth plan, enabling more people to live and work locally. We are working with the community to deliver on our plans. These are not just promises,” Petley said.

Adam O’Leary, Director of Prime Solutions Limited stated, “It has been a pleasure to work with a solutions-focused Council that has ambitious plans for Tokoroa.”

The development is expected to significantly address the District’s current housing shortage of 870 homes (according to Waikato Housing Initiative 2023 Housing Stocktake Update). The development risk rests solely with the developer and no additional infrastructure is required from Council to support this development.

The initial township of Tokoroa was built in the 1950s and the majority of residential housing stock was built between 1970-1979. There has been no significant residential land development undertaken in Tokoroa since then. Various options for developing residential housing have been looked at since 2019 even though it has been zoned residential since 1998. However, feasibility due to high build costs and risk prevented its development.

Prime Solutions Limited, who are the developers of the Strathmore Park Residential Development, have given consideration throughout the design process to creating a socially and economically diverse development.

For further information please visit: https://www.strathmorepark.co.nz/

