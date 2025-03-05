Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Hamilton Community Effort Leads To Safer Streets

Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 6:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Andrea McBeth, Hamilton City Area Commander:

Council CCTV operators have assisted Hamilton Police in making an arrest after providing information of a person carrying a weapon in the CBD.

In the early hours of Tuesday 4 March, Police were alerted by Council CCTV camera operators, after a man was seen holding a weapon before getting into a vehicle.

As officers made their way to the scene, they were further advised of critical information from camera operators including descriptions and images of the man and the vehicle.

Thanks to this information, Police located the man a short time later at an address in Nawton.

The man was subsequently arrested, with an offensive weapon located alongside a metal pole.

CCTV operators are an invaluable service to both us and the community. They detect a wide range of incidents from medical events and lost property, to identifying and notifying Police of suspicious and unlawful behaviour.

The 38-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Friday 7 March, charged with possessing an offensive weapon and possessing methamphetamine.

