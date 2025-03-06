Police Follow New Lead In West Coast Cold Case Investigation

Tasman Police are following a new lead believed to be the last sighting of David John Robinson before his execution-style murder in 1998.

The new last sighting, and other new leads, has breathed renewed energy into the 26 year-old investigation.

The homicide investigation was launched on 28 December after 25-year-old David’s body was located on a remote West Coast beach near Ross. The investigation remained open but unresolved, until Police reopened the investigation in mid-February.

And the investigation team has been making progress.

Detective Inspector Geoff Baber says after conducting further interviews and new information coming to light, Police have identified new avenues and opportunities to solve David’s murder.

“We have spoken with a witness who reports they saw David on a street corner at the northern end of Bold Head Road near Kakapotahi, a day before the single reported gunshot was heard through the area between 14 and 18 December.

“They have also reported seeing David in the passenger seat of a green coloured 4x4 vehicle travelling in the settlement hours following the street corner sighting.”

This information is crucial as David’s last movements were never confirmed in the original investigation.

“We now have a better understanding of his whereabouts and can confirm he was in the Kakapotahi area in the lead up to his death,” says Detective Inspector Baber.

Before this new information, the last confirmed sighting of David was in the beginning of November 1998 when he was arrested by Police in Haast for theft.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We have a responsibility in helping David’s family find the truth behind his death, and this information brings us closer to doing so.

“If you know who may have owned or drove a green coloured 4x4 vehicle around 1998 in the Kakapotahi and Ross areas, please do not hesitate to contact the investigation team.”

It is not too late to provide David’s family with answers – if you know something, we encourage you to come forward and speak with us.

If you have information that could help Police’s investigation, please email us via the Cold Case form on the New Zealand Police website, or call 105 and reference the case number 231129/2221.

© Scoop Media

