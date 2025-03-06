Unexplained Death, Wairoa

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange:

An investigation has been launched after the death of a man in Wairoa yesterday.

Emergency services were called to a Lucknow Street address about 4pm after a man was found unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained, and enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred.

A scene examination will commence at the property today, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Further information will be provided when it becomes available.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

