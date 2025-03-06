Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Urgent Repairs Near Te Hana River Bridge Tonight

Thursday, 6 March 2025, 12:37 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises contractors will undertake urgent repairs near Te Hana River Bridge on State Highway 1 overnight tonight (Thursday 6 March).

Due to the narrow road environment, a lane closure with stop/go traffic management is required to ensure our crew has the required space to work safely.

Site set-up will get underway from 6pm, with construction starting at 7pm.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and expect some delays.

NZTA appreciates people’s patience and cooperation as we work to maintain the safety and integrity of the bridge.

