Dog Suffers Severe Neglect By Owners

Two pet owners have been prosecuted after failing to seek veterinary care for their severely ill dog, Bubba Girl, who was suffering from untreated skin disease, malnutrition, and chronic pain before being humanely euthanised.

One offender was sentenced to six months supervision and 40 hours community work, the other was sentenced to four months community detention.

The offenders were sentenced in the Auckland District Court on 5 March 2025 after pleading guilty to ill-treatment of an animal causing unreasonable and unnecessary pain or distress.

On 2 March 2023, an SPCA inspector attended the offenders’ address in response to reports of a dog that was unwell. Upon arrival, Bubba Girl, a white crossbreed, was brought outside, revealing severe and extensive skin disease. She had red, raw, and infected skin across her body, with bleeding open wounds on her ears, neck, and legs. She also appeared underweight, with her ribs, vertebrae, and pelvis clearly visible.

Bubba Girl (Photo/Supplied)

SPCA removed Bubba Girl for urgent veterinary treatment. A full examination revealed she was suffering from generalised alopecia caused by a severe infestation of demodex mites, along with secondary infections and chronic pain. Her body condition was extremely poor, and she was suffering chronic and severe pain.

“Companion animals need so little from their owners (care, food, walks and shelter) there is simply no excuse if you own an animal to deprive them of this,’ says SPCA CEO Todd Westwood

“Bubba Girl’s suffering was completely avoidable. Instead of getting her the treatment she desperately needed, she was left to endure ongoing pain for months. No animal should have to go through this,” says Todd.

The offenders admitted they had been aware of Bubba Girl’s condition for over a month but had not sought veterinary care, instead attempting to treat her with eczema cream and saltwater. Bubba Girl’s condition deteriorated rapidly, and on 7 March 2023, she was found severely lethargic and unresponsive. To prevent further suffering, she was humanely euthanised.

The offenders were ordered to pay reparation of $1000 for veterinary costs and disqualified from owning dogs for a period of five years.

