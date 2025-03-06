Arrest Made Following Investigation Into Injured Baby, Dargaville

Police investigating an incident involving an injured five-month-old baby in Dargaville have today made an arrest.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear in Whangārei District Court tomorrow.

The arrest come after the baby was presented at Dargaville Hospital with serious head injuries on 28 December.

The baby was flown to Whangārei Hospital and later transferred to Starship Hospital in Auckland.

The baby is now recovering well.

As this matter is now before the Courts, Police don't have any further comment.

- Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Whangārei CIB

