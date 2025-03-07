Extraordinary Kiwi Foster Carers Awarded By Governor General

“Pip and Stu are House Parents for Open Home Foundation, with 30 children visiting for short stays throughout the year. Over the past seven years, they have assisted more than 100 families, providing much-needed respite and relief for care families.”

“Andrea is an amazing grandmother - raising her four grandchildren and a great-nephew in her home while still working full-time as a manager in a large retirement village.”

These are just some examples of the extraordinary foster carers in Aotearoa who selflessly open their hearts and homes, and offer children in care a safe haven from neglect and abuse.

Today, 10 caregivers or caregiving couples are recognised by the Governor General at the Excellence in Foster Care Awards Ceremony, at Government House, Wellington, for going above and beyond to provide safe and therapeutic homes to kids in care.

The Excellence in Foster Care Awards, now in its 14th year, is an initiative organised by Caring Families Aotearoa and its partners* to recognise remarkable caregivers for not only caring for and protecting vulnerable children, but also for being their strongest advocates and a pillar of support for other caregivers in their communities.

“Strong support is vital to ensure stable and secure homes for children in care,” says Caring Families Aotearoa CEO Linda Surtees. “The calibre of this year’s award recipients is nothing short of exceptional.”

* Barnardos, Open Home Foundation, Grandparents Raising Grandchildren and Kia Puāwai.

