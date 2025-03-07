Ara Tūhono - Pūhoi To Warkworth Barrier Works Next Week

Overnight wire rope barrier maintenance will take place on the Pūhoi on- and off-ramps at the southern end of the Ara Tūhono - Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway next week.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) says contractors will be checking and modifying the concrete post footings of the barriers to ensure the ongoing safety of road users.

Work will take place between 8pm and 5am and will require a full ramp closure. Only one ramp will be closed on each night and each ramp is expected to take 2 nights.

Temporary traffic management will be in place at the bottom and top of each ramp on their respective work nights.

Road users traveling north from Auckland on Monday 10 and Tuesday 11 March and wanting to exit at Pūhoi will have the option of detouring at Grand Drive, Ōrewa and travelling to Pūhoi via Hibiscus Coast Highway, or continuing on the motorway to Warkworth and then driving south on old SH1.

On Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 March people traveling south and wanting to use the Puhoi onramp will detour to Grand Drive, Ōrewa via Hibiscus Coast Highway and Old SH1. Alternatively, they could drive north to Warkworth via old SH1 and then head south on the motorway.

Monday 17 March will be a contingency night in case work is unable to proceed on any of thew scheduled work nights.

Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience as we undertake these important works to ensure the continued safety of road users on the Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

