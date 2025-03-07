Love Your Maunga – Celebrating Tūpuna Maunga, Mātauranga Māori, And The Community

Tūpuna Maunga Authority staff engage with the local community at Te Pane o Mataoho / Te Ara Pueru / Māngere Mountain | Credit – Smoke Photography / Supplied

Get ready for a day of fun, knowledge sharing, and kai! The Tūpuna Maunga Authority, with the support of the Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board, is excited to invite everyone to the second Love Your Maunga community event on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Join us at the award-winning Whānau Ātea at the base of Te Pane o Mataoho / Te Ara Pueru / Māngere Mountain.

This Love Your Maunga hāngī fundraiser event is a series of local community events, which has started on Te Pane o Mataoho. It is an exciting opportunity for the community to reconnect with the Maunga. Paul Majurey, Chair of the Tūpuna Maunga Authority says, "This event embodies manaakitanga and kaitiakitanga, reinforcing our shared responsibility to protect these sacred places for future generations. It is especially important to celebrate these events, especially after the devastating fires earlier this year".

This Love Your Maunga event will offer a range of activities designed to engage, educate, and inspire visitors of all ages. For our second event in the series of three, the Authority is also partnering with ETū Rākau and Uru Whakaaro to explore ways to reduce waste at events, marking the first step in a broader sustainability initiative for the Authority.

What’s happening?

The team preparing the hāngī at Te Pane o Mataoho / Te Ara Pueru / Māngere Mountain | Credit – Smoke Photography/ Supplied

Community hāngī fundraiser: Onehunga Māngere United Association Football Club will be dishing out 300 mouth-watering hāngī meals for just $12 each. All proceeds go towards supporting their club initiatives.

Traditional weaving and history: Dive into the rich history of the area with the Māngere Mountain Education Centre’s pop-up, featuring traditional weaving and fascinating stories.

Māori play specialist, Harko Brown sharing his knowledge with locals at Te Pane o Mataoho / Te Ara Pueru / Māngere Mountain | Credit – Smoke Photography / Supplied

Māra hūpara workshops: Get ready to play! Harko Brown is back with his awesome Māra Hūpara (traditional play) workshops.

Kī-o-rahi sessions: Experience the fast moving, traditional Māori sport kī-o-rahi on a specially designed field featuring the seven stars of Matariki and niho taniwha patterns. Sign up for one of the two sessions hosted by Kī-o-rahi Tāmaki Makaurau and join in the fun.

Conservation efforts: Discover the conservation work happening on the maunga across Tāmaki Makaurau. From native planting days to pest control initiatives, learn how you can help protect these sacred sites. Plus, there will be games and prizes to make it even more fun!

“This event highlights the deep connection between our people and their local communities and how we can strengthen that bond”, says Majurey. “We encourage everyone to come along, celebrate, and take part in this kaupapa."

Event Details

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Time: 10.00 am – 3.00 pm

Location: Whānau Ātea, Te Pane o Mataoho / Te Ara Pueru / Māngere Mountain

For more information, visit the Tūpuna Maunga Authority’s website https://www.maunga.nz/

