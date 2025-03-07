Road Closed, SH1, Kaihiku

State Highway One/Moa Hill Road, near Kaihiku is closed following an earlier crash.

Police were alerted to the two-vehicle crash at around 11am.

One person has received serious injuries and is being assessed by Ambulance.

The road is closed while emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists are advised to follow diversions and expect delays.

