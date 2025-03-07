Road Closed, SH1, Kaihiku
Friday, 7 March 2025, 11:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway One/Moa Hill Road, near Kaihiku is
closed following an earlier crash.
Police
were alerted to the two-vehicle crash at around
11am.
One person has received serious injuries and is
being assessed by Ambulance.
The road is closed while
emergency services are at the scene.
Motorists are
advised to follow diversions and expect
delays.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more