Total Fire Ban For North Waikato And Coromandel

Friday, 7 March 2025, 2:26 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has declared a prohibited fire season for the Waikato Northern and Coromandel Zones as of 2pm on Friday 7 March, until further notice.

A prohibited fire season means no outdoor fires are allowed and all fire permits are revoked.

Waikato District Manager Daryl Trim says the areas are experiencing less rainfall than usual for this time of year.

"Despite some rain this week, vegetation is very dry across Waikato, especially through the west of the District," Daryl Trim says.

"With no rain forecast for the next few weeks, these dry conditions are set to continue.

"There were 115 vegetation fires in Waikato in January and February, including the large fire on Black Jack Road in the Coromandel.

"It’s much harder for Fire and Emergency to protect people, property and the environment when the fire danger is so high."

Daryl Trim asks people to be mindful of the dry conditions and to avoid activities that can generate heat and/or sparks and cause fires.

"Don’t mow the lawns, use power tools, or drive or park vehicles in long dry grass, particularly during the hottest parts of the day," he says.

"These all have the potential to start a devastating wildfire."

You can find further safety advice at www.checkitsalright.nz

