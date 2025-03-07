Mangakahia Fire Update #1

Firefighters from six brigades, supported by five helicopters, are working to contain a large vegetation fire at Mangakahia in the Far North District of Te Tai Tokerau.

The fire was reported about 12.30pm and is burning through an estimated 11 hectares of scrub, gorse and grassland. One building - a derelict school - has been destroyed. No other structures are at immediate risk and there have been no evacuations.

Fire and Emergency Assistant Commander Corey Matchitt says that about 50 firefighters are working on the flanks of the fire to establish containment lines, with helicopters attacking the head of the fire.

Mangakahia Road has reopened, but people are asked to stay away from the area to let firefighters focus on their work.

Firefighting will be continue through the night and fresh crews will be on site tomorrow, supported by heavy machinery and helicopters.

Corey Matchitt says a fire investigation has begun and initial indications are that the fire was caused by sparks from a grinder.

If that cause is confirmed, it will be the second fire in Northland in three days to have been ignited by grinders. He is urging people not to carry out any activity that could generate sparks over the next few days when the fire danger remains very high.

