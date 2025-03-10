Picton’s London Quay Development Proceeds

Picton’s waterfront strip is much loved by locals and visitors (Photo/Supplied)

An upgrade to Picton’s much loved waterfront strip, London Quay, will go ahead this winter. Work is planned to start at the end of May and is expected to take around six months.

Mayor Nadine Taylor, a proponent of the project since 2019, said the upgrade of London Quay was an “investment of confidence” in Picton as Marlborough’s premier tourist town.

“This waterfront space is such an important part of Picton’s identity with its linkages to the foreshore and CBD. It is a high use area with a view loved by everyone who lives in or visits Picton. This development will ensure it is accessible and an attractive hospitality and visitor space for all users,” she said.

“Council’s commitment to revitalise Picton is being rolled out in stages with Upper High Street and the Picton library precinct already completed. London Quay is an important next step and once that’s done, Council will continue planning for improvements to other parts of the CBD.”

“It’s also exciting to have the work on London Quay signed off as Council can now turn its mind to planning our next major piece of CBD work, the refresh of Market Street in Blenheim.”

Council has worked closely with the businesses along London Quay to time the work for the winter months and it will be completed in stages to minimise disruption.

The concept, designed by Rough Milne Mitchell Landscape Architects, includes an invigorated streetscape with new landscaping and plantings, removal of levels to create expanded and levelled pedestrian and dining areas, and a new public seating area to the east.

London Quay’s development will breathe new life into the tourist town (Photo/Supplied)

Council’s Project and Contracts Manager Maighan Watson said the upgrade would provide a more seamless and safer connection to the central business area and to the foreshore with the removal of varying levels of pavement and better identified places for pedestrians to cross.

“We have talked with affected businesses and residents with positive feedback received. There has been an upgrade proposed for some time and an initial trial to expand the pedestrian area took place in 2014/15 with planter boxes, raised platforms and deck chairs,” she said.

“That trial was positive with the Picton community and businesses, which led to it being retained as a public and licenced area since. This will be further cemented with this exciting development,” Ms Watson said.

Cultural elements are included in the design, street lighting will be upgraded and there will be improved water main and stormwater systems. While current road layout and pedestrian areas will remain the same, the development will have a traffic calming effect.

The upgrade is expected to cost about $2M. Funding for it comes from the Council’s forestry, land and port income and has no impact on rates.

