Hokitika Airport Secures $16 Million For Critical Upgrades

Hokitika Airport is set for a major transformation, with $9.8 million in funding secured from the Regional Infrastructure Fund and an additional $6.6 million from Development West Coast (DWC). The investment will enable essential infrastructure upgrades to enhance the airport’s operational capabilities, resilience, and regional connectivity.

The funding follows more than six months of planning and advocacy, with stakeholders working together to make the case for investment. The airport’s strategic importance as a hub for tourism, business, and emergency response played a key role in securing the funding, which will now support critical improvements, including runway resurfacing, modern LED lighting installation, and other essential enhancements.

Westland District Mayor Helen Lash welcomed the announcement, emphasising the airport’s importance in driving economic growth and regional development.

“Hokitika Airport is a vital gateway for the West Coast, providing crucial links for business, tourism, and essential services. This investment secures its future as a key regional asset, strengthening our economy and ensuring our communities remain well connected,” said Mayor Lash. “We also acknowledge the Government’s commitment to regional infrastructure and their recognition of the airport’s role in supporting economic growth and resilience on the Coast. Their support is critical in helping us build a stronger, more connected region.”

Hokitika Airport and Destination Westland Chief Executive Melanie Anderson highlighted the significance of the upgrades in enhancing resilience and long-term viability.

“This funding allows us to future-proof the airport by modernising infrastructure and improving operational efficiency. The upgrades will enhance our ability to support emergency services and maintain essential air links, particularly in challenging conditions,” said Melanie Anderson

With work set to begin in the second half of the year, these improvements mark a crucial step in ensuring Hokitika Airport remains a cornerstone of regional connectivity and economic activity for years to come.

