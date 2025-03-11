Fatal Crash: Cromwell-Clyde Road, Northburn
Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 8:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
in Northburn last night.
The single vehicle crash on
Cromwell-Clyde Road was reported just before
midnight.
The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the
scene.
Enquiries to determine the circumstances of the
crash are ongoing.
The road has since
reopened.
