Fatal Crash: Cromwell-Clyde Road, Northburn

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash in Northburn last night.

The single vehicle crash on Cromwell-Clyde Road was reported just before midnight.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

Enquiries to determine the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The road has since reopened.

