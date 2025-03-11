Funding For Transport Projects Given The Tick

Photo/Supplied

A suite of transport projects to improve safety and maintain Hamilton’s network over the next three-years were approved at Hamilton City Council’s Infrastructure and Transport Committee meeting today (11 March).

The $28.3 million allocated for the projects will be solely funded by Council, following an announcement by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) to reduce the local funding available in September last year. An additional $12.68 million of projects was already approved at the 28 November 2024 Infrastructure and Transport Committee in 2024.

Committee Chair Deputy Mayor Angela O’Leary said the projects prioritise safety and looking after what we’ve got.

“While a reduction of revenue from NZTA was disappointing, it also gave Elected Members the opportunity to roll up our sleeves and make our own decisions about where the budgeted local share of funding was best spent. I think we’ve come up with a list that prioritises those areas that need it the most.”

The projects are largely low cost and simple improvements to existing footpaths, bus shelters, cycle ways and intersections. It prioritises improvements to high activity areas including outside schools, retirement villages, kindergartens and places of worship.

Some money has also been allocated to continue investigations into future rapid bus transport and freight networks in the city.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We’ve also managed to direct some additional budget to the central city to support a tidy and well-maintained CBD that we can all be proud of.”

The Committee also resolved to consult the community to retain the 60km/h speed limit on a section of Cobham Drive (between Tristram Street and Normandy Ave) following a direction by Government to reinstate any speed limits that had been lowered on city roads since 2020.

Ruakura Road (between Wairere Drive and the new traffic signals near the inland port) will be reinstated from 50km/h to 60km/h and a number of 30km/h speeds around schools will move to variable 30/40km/h and 30/50km/h speed limits by 1 July 2025.

Deputy Mayor O’Leary said Council had seen a clear reduction in accidents on this stretch of road since the speed was lowered.

“It's important people have the opportunity to be heard on Cobham Drive’s speed limit, given how well-used it is by the community.”

The jam-packed agenda also included an update on the city’s parking performance since a range of changes were introduced throughout 2024. The Committee also approved funding of $50,000 to investigate an upgrade to the intersection of Thomas Road/Hukanui Road to traffic signals to inform the 2027-37 Long-Term Plan.

Read the report here

© Scoop Media

