Man Charged With Murder In Hokowhitu Homicide

A man is due in court today in Palmerston North charged with murder following an incident in the city yesterday.

Police were called to a Te Awe Awe Street address in Hokowhitu just after 8am on 11 March, where they located a critically injured man who died a short time later.

The scene examination at the address is expected to be concluded today. The man’s body was removed from the scene yesterday, during which members of his family were present and a karakia was conducted.

Police are confident the incident was confined to the address and involved only its occupants, who were known to each other.

A post-mortem is being carried out today.

Police extend our sympathies to the family of the deceased as we continue to work to piece together how he came to suffer fatal injuries.

A 24-year-old Palmerston North man is expected to make his first appearance in the Palmerston North District Court today, 12 March, charged with murder.

