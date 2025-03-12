Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man Charged With Murder In Hokowhitu Homicide

Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 1:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man is due in court today in Palmerston North charged with murder following an incident in the city yesterday.

Police were called to a Te Awe Awe Street address in Hokowhitu just after 8am on 11 March, where they located a critically injured man who died a short time later.

The scene examination at the address is expected to be concluded today. The man’s body was removed from the scene yesterday, during which members of his family were present and a karakia was conducted.

Police are confident the incident was confined to the address and involved only its occupants, who were known to each other.

A post-mortem is being carried out today.

Police extend our sympathies to the family of the deceased as we continue to work to piece together how he came to suffer fatal injuries.

A 24-year-old Palmerston North man is expected to make his first appearance in the Palmerston North District Court today, 12 March, charged with murder.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 