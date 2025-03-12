Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update In Grey Lynn Appeal

Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 3:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can provide an update in the investigation into an indecent assault aboard a bus in Grey Lynn this morning.

We acknowledge the public for a very swift response to our appeal this afternoon.

Police have received further information which is assisting Auckland City Crime Squad’s enquiries.

Police are no longer seeking information on this man’s identity.

We would encourage anyone else who witnessed this morning’s incident to contact us to assist with enquiries.

You can update Police online now or call 105 using the reference number 250312/9531.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

