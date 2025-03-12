Police Continue To Appeal For Information After Homicide, Mairehau

The homicide investigation in Mairehau is continuing, as investigators work to establish the circumstances leading up the death of Tyrone Munns.

On Sunday at around 9.15pm, emergency services were called to an address on Innes Road whereTyrone was located with critical injuries. Sadly, despite urgent treatment, he died at the scene.

The scene examination is due to be completed today and will be released by Police later this afternoon.

We would like to thank the large group of people who have spoke with Police and we are following lines of enquiry established from this information.

Police continues our appeal for anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious on Innes Road between 8pm and 9.15pm on Sunday 9 March to please contact us.

If you have information that could assist the investigations team, please contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 250310/9989.

Information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers online at crimestoppers-nz.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

