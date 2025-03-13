Exciting New Ambassador Kororā Encounter To Open In Franz Josef, South Westland!

Meet Katy, a very young female Kororā who was most likely hit by a boat propeller from a recreation craft near Thames. Her flipper was amputated at the Auckland Zoo Vet Hospital. Katy will head down to the South Island to live at the West Coast Penguin Encounter in Franz Josef. (Photo/Supplied)

Tourism and economic conditions have been really challenging in Franz Josef in the South Island for the last few years, but there is finally some great economic news for South Westland and a significant investment in Glacier Country!

The award-winning West Coast Wildlife Centre is thrilled to announce the upcoming construction of a multimillion-dollar, groundbreaking extension to the existing facility in Franz Josef, for injured little blue penguins that cannot be released back into the wild. The extension will be officially launched to the general public on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Meet Katy, who is patiently waiting at Auckland Zoo Vet Hospital after a nasty boat propeller injury off the coast of Thames. Thanks to the Department of Conservation, Mikaylie Wilson and her team at Auckland Zoo Vet Hospital, Juan Cornejo, Bird Curator at Auckland Zoo and the local community, Katy is now facing a much brighter future as she recovers and prepares to head down to Franz Josef to discover her new home.

The West Coast Penguin Encounter in Franz Josef is being built to help little blue penguins, just like Katy.

This innovative experience will provide a home to injured little blue penguins from the West Coast and around New Zealand—ambassador birds that cannot be released back into the wild. It will offer visitors a unique opportunity to connect with these incredible native birds and, most importantly, learn about community wide conservation efforts to help protect them.

For many years, little blue penguins with injuries preventing them from surviving in the wild have faced euthanasia. The West Coast Penguin Encounter will provide a compassionate alternative, giving these ambassador penguins a safe and enriching environment where they can thrive while serving as living symbols and conservation ambassadors.

“We are proud to create a safe place where these remarkable birds can continue to live and inspire visitors,” said Richard Benton, Director, West Coast Wildlife Centre. “This new experience will highlight the importance of protecting our native wildlife and show how we can all work together and contribute to help keep New Zealand’s unique wildlife safe.”

"This is great news for Franz Josef and the wider West Coast. Tourism is one of the key drivers of our economy, and investments like this help attract visitors and support local communities. It’s fantastic to see an initiative that not only enhances the visitor experience but also contributes to protecting our unique wildlife, reinforcing what makes the West Coast so special" said Heath Mine (Development West Coast, chief executive)

Thanks to the willingness, support and help from the Department of Conservation, Te Rūnanga o Makaawhio, Auckland Zoo, Wellington Zoo, International Antarctic Centre, and members of the Zoo & Aquarium Association, and the West Coast Penguin Trust, construction is about to begin, after a formal blessing on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, with a completion date of just six months. This new facility will be designed to provide a state-of-the-art habitat tailored to the needs and welfare of little blue penguins while offering visitors an interactive experience and ensuring the highest possible welfare standards for the Ambassador penguins living on site.

Artist’s impression of the West Coast Penguin Encounter (Photo/Supplied)

Situated outside the award-winning West Coast Wildlife Centre, a Qualmark Gold-rated facility in the heart of Franz Josef, the new encounter will enhance the Centre’s existing kiwi and tuatara conservation programs. This includes collaborative efforts to help save the critically endangered rowi and Haast tokoeka kiwi in partnership with the Department of Conservation and Te Rūnanga o Makaawhio. Between 2010 and 2022 the West Coast Wildlife Centre hatched and incubated over 353 rowi kiwi and 141 Haast tokoeka chicks and today has a primary focus on kiwi advocacy through sharing these conservation success stories with visitors from all around the world.

Visitors to the West Coast Penguin Encounter will learn that little blue penguins are the world’s smallest penguin—just over 25 cm in height and weighing about 1 kg. They face numerous threats, including habitat destruction, climate change, and marine pollution. Little blue penguins are subject to multiple threats both on land and at sea. Cats, ferrets, and stoats are some of their major threats while more coastal development brings more dogs and the clearance of traditional nesting sites. Little blue penguins are also injured crossing coastal roads, being hit by boats in the sea, or caught in set nets. The new experience will emphasise practical ways individuals can make a difference, such as supporting sustainable fishing practices, reducing plastic waste, and getting involved in local conservation initiatives.

About the West Coast Wildlife Centre

Located in Glacier Country - Franz Josef, the West Coast Wildlife Centre is an award-winning all-weather visitor attraction dedicated to conserving New Zealand’s rarest wildlife. Through engaging, fun experiences and world-class facilities, the Centre welcomes visitors worldwide to discover and support New Zealand’s unique and extraordinary wildlife. Open from 8.30 am– 7 Days.

