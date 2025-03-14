Outdoor Fires Now Banned In All Of Auckland And Northland

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has declared a prohibited season for Auckland, Waitematā and Counties Manukau Districts from 8am Friday 14 March, until further notice.

Northland and most of Waikato are already in a prohibited season, which means no outdoor fires are allowed and all fire permits are revoked.

Te Hiku Region Manager Ron Devlin says the hot, dry conditions are forecast to continue, so the ban is in place to prevent unwanted wildfires in the region.

"Aucklanders can see the grass is about as dry as it can get, and we’ve had a lot of fires escape and get out of control this summer," he says.

"These include the Māngere Mountain fire, the spate of fires at Port Waikato, and others just in the past week which needed multiple fire crews to get them safely under control.

"We know 97 per cent of New Zealand’s wildfires are caused by people. These fires threaten our safety, property, environment and wildlife - and they are preventable."

Ron Devlin advises people to hold off on "hot works" such as welding, grinding, chainsawing or mowing the lawn while the region is so dry.

"Even parking a hot car on dry grass has the potential to start a devastating wildfire," he says.

"If you don’t know what the fire restrictions are in your area, go to www.checkitsalright.nz and enter your location.

"You’ll find specific advice for your area and the current conditions, and guidance around fire safety."

