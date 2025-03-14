Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Contractor Appointed To Build Te Ara Whetū

Friday, 14 March 2025, 8:43 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

The new library for Waikanae got a step closer this week with the appointment of construction company Naylor Love, reports Kāpiti Coast District Council.

“Naylor Love stood out from a strong crowd of tenderers with their impressive track record of successful projects, their qualified and experienced building team, and their in-house team of technical experts,” said Council chief executive Darren Edwards.

“Using the ‘Early Contractor Involvement’ (ECI) contract model for this job will see the Naylor Love team working with architects Studio Pacific as we finalise the design of our new library,” said Mr Edwards.

“In the ECI model, the contractor brings their building experience to the table to ensure, among other things, that the design optimises construction methods, materials and timings, and reduces waste.”

Gareth Tickle, Naylor Love’s Regional Director for the Wellington district says his team is excited to be part of delivering this important community project.

“We value collaborative relationships and finding creative solutions for projects. Our can-do approach is especially valuable when refurbishing old buildings. We’re really looking foward to working with the local team and community,” said Mr Tickle.

“The ECI contract is in two phases. After the initial design phase, the contractor prices the build but the client can re-tender the construction phase if the parties can’t agree on contract conditions,” added Mr Edwards.

“As the details of the design and build are finalised, we’ll get more confidence in the timings for construction. At this stage, we’re planning for constuction to begin later this year and take 18 months.”

As a community library, Te Ara Whetū will strengthen the resilience of our communities, create a sense of place and belonging, and provide opportunities to learn, work, and create.

Find out more at kapiticoast.govt.nz/tearawhetu

