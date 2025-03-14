Information Sought After Aggravated Robbery In Tokoroa

Supplied: NZ Police

Tokoroa Police investigating an aggravated robbery of a commercial premises continue to appeal for information to assist in our investigation.

Detective Sergeant Neale Saunders says Police are now releasing this CCTV footage (https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/video-information-sought-after-aggravated-robbery-tokoroa) as we believe the three people in the video may be able to assist in our enquiries.

"On Tuesday 25 February, Police were alerted to an aggravated robbery on Bridge Street at around 6.20am."

During the incident, an employee of the premises was assaulted during the incident and threatened with a weapon.

"Thankfully they were uninjured, however the staff member was understandably shaken by the incident.

"Police would like to acknowledge the public who have provided information so far and continue to ask anyone who has not yet spoken with us to come forward."

If you recognise the people pictured, or have any information that may assist us in our investigation, please get in touch with us.

You can contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Update Report" or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 250225/2851.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

