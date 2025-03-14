Temporary Disruption To Fluoridation Of Water Supply From Waiāri Water Treatment Plant

A minor leak has been identified in a fluoride tank at Tauranga City Council’s Waiāri Water Treatment Plant, which requires repair.

From next week, Tauranga City Council will cease fluoride dosing at the Waiāri Water Treatment Plant for approximately six weeks while the tank is taken offline to be emptied, cleaned, repaired, tested and re-certified.

During this time, fluoride levels will reduce across the Pāpāmoa coastal strip and Mount Maunganui. This will primarily affect the fluoride levels in the water supply to residents east of Golf Road (Waiāri side).

Residents can be assured that their water continues to be safe to drink.

The fluoride tank was installed and brought into operation in November 2024, when Council moved to comply with the Director-General of Health’s directive to fluoridate Tauranga’s water supply. The tank will be repaired under warranty.

We are committed to keeping our residents informed and will advise the community when the tank is back online, and fluoride is re-introduced to the water supplied by the Waiāri Water Treatment Plant.

The Ministry of Health has been advised of the leak, and our plans to rectify the issue.

