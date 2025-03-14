Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Seeking Information To Identify Man Who Assisted After Assault InTokoroa

Friday, 14 March 2025, 3:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Tokoroa Police are wanting to identify and speak to a man who assisted a distressed woman following an assault in Tokoroa earlier this week.

The assault occurred on Kelso Street, near Maraetai Road at around 9pm on Tuesday 11 March.

The man who assisted was described as wearing shorts and was barefoot.

There is nothing to suggest any connection between the man and the assault, however we believe he may have valuable information.

If this is you, or you know who this is, please contact Police. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have information about this assault.

Police can be contacted via 105, either over the phone or online.

Please reference file number 250312/0710.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 