Police Seeking Information To Identify Man Who Assisted After Assault InTokoroa

Tokoroa Police are wanting to identify and speak to a man who assisted a distressed woman following an assault in Tokoroa earlier this week.

The assault occurred on Kelso Street, near Maraetai Road at around 9pm on Tuesday 11 March.

The man who assisted was described as wearing shorts and was barefoot.

There is nothing to suggest any connection between the man and the assault, however we believe he may have valuable information.

If this is you, or you know who this is, please contact Police. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have information about this assault.

Police can be contacted via 105, either over the phone or online.

Please reference file number 250312/0710.

