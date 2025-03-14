Name Release – Homicide, Hokowhitu

Police can now release the name of the man who died following an altercation in Te Awe Awe Street on 11 March.

He was Juan Desmond Turner, 32, of Palmerston North.

We extend our sympathies to his family at this difficult time.

The 24-year-old man charged with Mr Turner’s murder is next due to appear in the Palmerston North High Court on 28 March.

