Name Release – Homicide, Hokowhitu
Friday, 14 March 2025, 5:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died
following an altercation in Te Awe Awe Street on 11
March.
He was Juan Desmond Turner, 32, of Palmerston
North.
We extend our sympathies to his family at this
difficult time.
The 24-year-old man charged with Mr
Turner’s murder is next due to appear in the Palmerston
North High Court on 28
March.
