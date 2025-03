Homicide, Whangārei

Detective Senior Sergeant Michelle Harris:

A homicide inquiry has been launched following the death of a man in Whangārei yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the Norfolk Street address shortly before 5pm, after a report of a man being injured.

He was found unresponsive, and sadly died at the scene.

A 53-year-old man, known to the victim, was arrested at the address and is assisting with our inquiries.

No charges have been filed at this stage.

