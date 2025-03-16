Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man Arrested For Hamilton Murder And Wounding

Sunday, 16 March 2025, 3:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson:

Hamilton Police have made an arrest in relation to the death of a man, and wounding of a second man, on Beatty Street in Melville yesterday.

A 41-year-old man sought by Police was arrested this morning and is expected to appear in Hamilton District Court on Monday.

He is charged with murder and with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The injured man remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance, and continue to ask for anyone with information or CCTV of the incident, in the early hours of yesterday, to contact the enquiry team.

You can contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz and clicking "Update Report" or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 250315/0371.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 