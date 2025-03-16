Man Arrested For Hamilton Murder And Wounding

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson:

Hamilton Police have made an arrest in relation to the death of a man, and wounding of a second man, on Beatty Street in Melville yesterday.

A 41-year-old man sought by Police was arrested this morning and is expected to appear in Hamilton District Court on Monday.

He is charged with murder and with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The injured man remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance, and continue to ask for anyone with information or CCTV of the incident, in the early hours of yesterday, to contact the enquiry team.

You can contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz and clicking "Update Report" or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 250315/0371.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

